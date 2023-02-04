BAPS hosts book fair; Wolfe snaps winless drought | Fast lane

BAPS held a book fair aimed at helping children explore their interests, and Lucas Wolfe won his first race in nearly two years.

YORK, Pa. — On your mark, get set, and get ready to race into reading.

BAPS Motor Speedway and community businesses joined forces to sponsor Newberry Elementary School’s spring book fair.

“A lot of kids love racing, monster trucks and destruction. They kind of love all that stuff so I think it’s good to put both of them together and really motivate the kids to take a better interest in reading and racing," said Kolton Gouse, BAPS Motor Speedway general manager.

What better way to get kids interested in reading and at the same time possibly influence the next generation of fans?

"We're always a kid at heart so we get to see the cars and get up close to drivers as well. You're never too old to enjoy learning, meeting new people and making those connections," said Travis Peck, principal of Newberry Elementary.

The school is two and a half miles away from the track, and organizers hoped this evening event would give the entire family a free night of fun, while also offering kids new books to read.

“I like this book because I’ve read most of the 'I Survive' books and this is one I haven’t read yet," said Caiden Kapp, a third grader at Newberry Elementary.

“This book is about a girl and when she gets angry, things go on fire and she has to learn how to control her power before it’s too late," said Lydia Clouser, a fifth grader at Newberry Elementary.

Before the event, all 250 students in the entire school received a 'Racing into Reading' t-shirt.

Typically, the PTO is likely to barely break even on an event like this, but with the help of all of the sponsors, they hope to raise around $1000 for the school.

“It takes a village to raise a child. So, the school district needs help from the local community; organizations, businesses and parents," said Kathleen Scruggs, parent. "We need to work hand in hand."

Times can be tough, and free family events, like this, can go a long way. Having the track there also aids in bringing awareness to events at the speedway, that allow families to bring their children for no cost at all.

"Anytime that we can be a part of the community is the number one goal that every business should have," said Gouse.

The school gets Scholastic Dollars for purchases made so that in the spring, every student will be able to get a book for free.

Port Royal results

The Speed Palace was the only track to be able to get all features in this weekend.

Lucas Wolfe snapped a nearly two-year winless streak to win at Port on Saturday in the 410 division.