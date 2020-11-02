Ravens, safety Chuck Clark agree to 3-year extension

The safety made a career-high 12 starts and led the team with 68 tackles in 2019.

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Chuck Clark.

He had a career-high 12 starts in 2019 and led the team with 68 tackles.

Clark was set to enter the final season of his rookie contract in 2020.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft out of Virginia Tech, Clark spent his first two NFL seasons playing on special teams and serving as backup on defense before enjoying a breakthrough year.

The Ravens won the AFC North with a 14-2 record, and had a stellar defense.