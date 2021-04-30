Ravens select Penn State linebacker Jayson Oweh with 31st overall pick

Oweh, 22, will look to replace pass rushers that have left the Ravens via free agency this offseason.

A Penn State linebacker found a new home right before the end of the first round.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Jayson Oweh with the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the pick they acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Oweh, 22, has shown great potential while at Penn State and in workouts, but it hasn't always translated to on field success.

After posting 2 sacks in 2 games as a freshman in 2018, Oweh had 5 sacks in 11 games in 2019.

However, Oweh was only able to record 38 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss in 2020. He did not record a sack last season.

At his pro day, Oweh shined, running a 4.39 40-yard dash, and putting up a vertical of almost 40 inches.