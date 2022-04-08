Here is the 2022 Baltimore Orioles Opening Day roster

While it's expected to be another tough season for the Orioles, there is hope with the debut of some young talent on the horizon.

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are set to rock Camden Yards in 2022.

At least, they hope.

While it's expected to be another tough season for the Orioles, there is hope with the debut of some young talent on the horizon.

Top prospect C Adley Rutschman is expected to make his debut at some point in 2022.

Starting pitcher John Means will look to have another solid season as he establishes himself as a top-of-the-rotation starter.

For the first month of the regular season, MLB rosters have been expanded to 28 men to account for a shortened Spring Training schedule.

After the first month is complete, MLB rosters will shrink back to 26.

Here is how the 2022 Opening Day edition of the Orioles roster shakes out:

CATCHERS (2)

INFIELDERS (7)

OUTFIELDERS (5)