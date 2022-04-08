x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Here is the 2022 Baltimore Orioles Opening Day roster

While it's expected to be another tough season for the Orioles, there is hope with the debut of some young talent on the horizon.
Credit: AP
Rain drops stick to a Baltimore Orioles logo on a concourse trash can before a home opener baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, April 10, 2015, in Baltimore, as wet weather threatened the area. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are set to rock Camden Yards in 2022.

At least, they hope.

While it's expected to be another tough season for the Orioles, there is hope with the debut of some young talent on the horizon.

Top prospect C Adley Rutschman is expected to make his debut at some point in 2022.

Starting pitcher John Means will look to have another solid season as he establishes himself as a top-of-the-rotation starter.

For the first month of the regular season, MLB rosters have been expanded to 28 men to account for a shortened Spring Training schedule.

After the first month is complete, MLB rosters will shrink back to 26.

Here is how the 2022 Opening Day edition of the Orioles roster shakes out:

CATCHERS (2)

Anthony Bemboom

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS (7)

Kelvin Gutierrez

Trey Mancini

Jorge Mateo

Ryan Mountcastle

Rougned Odor

Chris Owings

Ramon Urias

OUTFIELDERS (5)

Austin Hays

Ryan McKenna

Cedric Mullins

Anthony Santander

DJ Stewart

PITCHERS (14)

John Means

Jordan Lyles

Tyler Wells

Bruce Zimmermann

Keegan Akin

Mike Baumann

Dean Kremer

Bryan Baker

Felix Bautista

Paul Fry

Joey Krehbiel

Jorge Lopez

Cionel Perez

Dillon Tate

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

New faces will lead Nittany Lions defense