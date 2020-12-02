x
Orioles begin hopeful spring training in Year 2 of rebuild

With an off season of minor moves, Baltimore is hoping to take a small step forward in 2020.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde watches from the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Baltimore. Hyde enters his second spring training as manager of the Baltimore Orioles with the same goal as last year: to oversee the rebuild of a last-place team that lost more than 100 games. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Baltimore Orioles pitchers and catchers have reported for spring training in Sarasota, Florida. 

In their second year together, general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde hope there is more talent on the team than there was a year ago when the Orioles lost 108 games. 

The team has 67 players on their spring roster, and many candidates for the starting rotation. 

Elias said that the team is still looking for additional candidates for the starting rotation. 

Of the arms in camp right now, Alex Cobb and Hunter Harvey would figure to have an inside track to one of those starting jobs.

On the offensive side, the team will hope for more growth from 1B Trey Mancini and a bounceback from 1B/DH Chris Davis.

Ultimately, it appears to be another season ticketed for the AL East basement for the Orioles.

