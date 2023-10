The Baltimore Orioles are returning to postseason play for the first time since 2016, and the team, fans and city are hyped up.

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are back in the MLB Postseason.

The team is set to battle the Texas Rangers today in Game One of the American League Division Series at 1:00 p.m. on FS1.

As if the team, fans or city needed any more reason to be excited: the Orioles have released a hype video.

I want you to put the word out there that we back up. pic.twitter.com/klMVFCgO99 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 7, 2023

The video captures some of the great moments of the O's season, as well as showing that this team performed well past its doubters.