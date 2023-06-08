40 years late Orioles flock to Camden Yards to celebrate World Series Championship Anniversary | Sunday Sitdown

A close-knit nest in 1983 remains tight after all these years of spreading their wings

BALTIMORE — The 1983 Baltimore Orioles are the last team in franchise history to win the World Series. Forty years after their 4-1 series victory over the Phillies, the team remains close.

The offense was anchored by a pair of Hall of Famers, Eddie Murray and Cal Ripken, Jr. The pitching staff was deep and talented and the team played spectacular defense.

In addition to doing all of the things necessary on the field to win, they were a close-knit group off the field and remain so to this day.

In this edition of the Sunday Sitdown, the team reunites at Camden Yards for lunch with select fans followed by a media session as part of their 40th-anniversary celebration.

The Orioles made 18 members of the '83 team available to the media. Our sitdown segment is a compilation of audio from the press conference featuring insight from former O's John Shelby, Gary Roenicke, Storm Davis and Ken Singleton.