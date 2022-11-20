Avery Pollock's golden goal gives Lower Dauphin 3A field hockey state title

The Falcons scored late to force overtime, then proceeded to victory in dramatic fashion.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Lower Dauphin completed a clean sweep of the PIAA field hockey championships for the Mid-Penn Conference with an overtime knockout of Wilson 3-2 at Cumberland Valley High School to earn the 3A crown.

The Falcons were district champs and the top seed in the tournament. They needed to rally with a spectacular goal from Laney Johns to force the extra session. In overtime, Avery Pollock was in the right place at the right time to receive a pass and guided in the winning goal for LD.

The victory gives the Falcons seven state field hockey titles and avenges a couple of recent setbacks in the PIAA finals.

Head coach Linda Kreiser was emotional after the win.