Avery Pollock's golden goal gives Lower Dauphin 3A field hockey state title

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Lower Dauphin completed a clean sweep of the PIAA field hockey championships for the Mid-Penn Conference with an overtime knockout of Wilson 3-2 at Cumberland Valley High School to earn the 3A crown.
The Falcons were district champs and the top seed in the tournament. They needed to rally with a spectacular goal from Laney Johns to force the extra session. In overtime, Avery Pollock was in the right place at the right time to receive a pass and guided in the winning goal for LD.
The victory gives the Falcons seven state field hockey titles and avenges a couple of recent setbacks in the PIAA finals.
Head coach Linda Kreiser was emotional after the win.
"The senior class was playing some of them in 2019 when we lost to Wilson in a shootout in the state finals," said Falcons Head Coach Linda Kreiser. "We came back in 2021 and we lost to Emmaus 1-0 in the state finals and I remember those tears and when they put that ball in the cage, I thought this year it will be tears of joy."