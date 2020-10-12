Army-Navy game moves to West Point for the first time since WWII

The annual rivalry game is usually played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, but is moving to West Point amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WEST POINT, N.Y. — One of the biggest annual rivalries in college football will have a different look in 2020.

The Army-Navy game, traditionally played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (the home of the Philadelphia Eagles), will be moved to West Point, the first time the game has been played at an alternate site since World War II.

The move is, of course, related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the move to West Point allows Army to play the 121st version of the game in its home stadium without fans present.

Only the Brigade of Midshipmen and the Corps of Cadets students from each Academy will be allowed in the stadium.

While fans won't be able to enjoy the game in person this year, USAA is sponsoring a sweepstakes to give two grand prize winners tickets and travel to the 2021 game that is also scheduled to be held in New York.

To enter, fans can visit the sweepstakes website here.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, we spoke to play-by-play broadcasters Rich DeMarco and Pete Medhurst, who have been calling the game for a combined 40 years!