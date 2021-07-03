Area wrestlers advance out of PIAA East Super Regional "AA"

Biglerville's Haines, McDevitt's Robell claim gold on their way to Hershey

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Another weekend another step on the way to the state championships for Pennsylvania high school wrestlers. This weekend was the Super Regional where the top four wrestlers in each weight class would move on.

The location for "AA" wrestlers from District III was in the East at famous Martz Hall in Pottsville.

It was a rough morning session for area wrestlers as only one advanced to Hershey, Nolen Zeigler from West Perry at 126.

The day would brighten up in session two when Biglerville's Levi Haines stepped to the mat at 145. The junior opened with a fall, and a major decision to claim a spot in the finals and then he dominated there as well to claim gold with a fall at 3:44. No matter the stage the Canner feels no pressure.

"It is a good opportunity to go out and compete to the best of your ability and I don't think just because it is a state tournament you dictate how you go out and compete."

Gold on the line. @cannerathletics Levi Haines will wrestle for Super Regional gold after a fall and a decision to start his day. @fox43@FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/Qks97NZLIa — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) March 6, 2021

Boiling Springs' Michael Duggan moved on at 152 pounds with a second place finish for the Bubblers.

Halifax’s Bryce Enders, at 189 claimed third and he too will go to Hershey.

In the 215 pound weight class Savauri Shelton from Bermudian Springs wrestled a good tournament to claim fourth and stake his spot in the final weekend.

In the last bout of the night at 285 it was an all District III match-up between Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell and Bermudian Springs' Hogan Swenski.

Robell came into the tournament undefeated and he stayed that way till the finals claiming two falls.

Swenksi mirrored that effort on the bottom of the bracket with two pins as well.

The bout between the two was the third to take place in the last three weeks and for the third straight time Robell came out on top with a 5-0 decision. His confidence is high heading into the state finals.