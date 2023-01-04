Anne Fund Sports Memorabilia auction returns for 23rd year to provide cancer relief

Memorabilia from Harrisburg's Micah Parsons and the Philadelphia Eagles was given away to multiple bidders.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 23rd annual Anne Fund Sports Memorabilia Auction returned to Lebanon to help local families in need with cancer relief.

The event was put on by former Philadelphia Eagle Tom Gerhart with plenty of different options available, including Harrisburg's Micah Parsons Penn State jersey along with the late Franco Harris' jersey.

Many came out in full force to support which is always a testament to how many people love giving back

"Cancer just effects so many so it's well supported for the most part," said Gerhart.

"This type of event or anything like this usually struggles after a ten year period. They don't really last that long, and the fact that we are sitting at number 23 is kind of remarkable."

Some first time bidders, along with yearly participants were in attendance. So far, the group has raised more then $370,000 in total. It's always an event looked forward by everyone.

"My walls are covered with 23 years worth of Toms stuff," said David Potena.

"My clients like it they like looking at that kind of stuff I just look at items and it's always fun to bid against Tom."

This year's event was held at the Hebron Banquet hall.