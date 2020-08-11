Washington loses to Giants, Smith throws first TD since 2018 after Allen injury

Quarterback Kyle Allen season is in doubt after a severe ankle injury on Sunday, putting Smith into the game.

WASHINGTON — New York Giants win against the Washington Football Team 23-20 after a stellar performance running performance, a Kyle Allen Injury and multiple turnovers by Alex Smith.

Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera said he will meet with doctors on Monday to find out more about the extent of Allen's injury.

Allen had to be carted off FedEx Field by Washington's medical staff after a leg whip tackle by a Giants defender when he was rolling out of the pocket.

The injury was in very proximity to where Smith severely injured his leg against the Houston Texans in 2018.

Smith spoke in his postgame news conference about Allen's injury. Sharing sympathy for the young quarterback, since he has been in a similar position.

Turnovers were also a huge issue for Washington (2-6), who had five of them.

“We had a chance without those (last) two,” said Smith, whom Rivera named the starter for Washington's next game with Allen out. “The second one is the one that really hurts. I felt like we were rolling really had them on the heels.”

While he had three interceptions on the day, Smith would throw his first touchdown pass since November 11th of 2018 (728 days). A 68-yarder to Terry McLaurin.

Terry McLaurin moves into sole possession of 2nd place in franchise history with 10 touchdowns through 22-career games

Terry McLaurin went for seven reception and 115 yards in the game.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones played a well-managed game.

Jones has never lost to Washington in his two seasons in the National Football League.

Well after completing his longest pass of the season and avoiding the mistakes that have cost the New York Giants games, Daniel Jones faced one final challenge to preserve his first game of 2020 without a turnover.

Jones absorbed contact on a blindside sack, held on to the ball and Logan Ryan intercepted Alex Smith not long after to seal a 23-20 victory against Washington. After coach Joe Judge stressed to his players to “finish” following several blown leads, the Giants were finally able to do so Sunday and pick up their second win because Jones didn't throw an interception or lose a fumble and the defense forced five turnovers.

"That's been a focus of mine: I obviously know the importance of holding on to the ball," Jones said. “We were able to protect it today, and that was a big advantage for us.”

Washington's next game is against the Detriot Lions next Sunday.

Ron Rivera said Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins would be on the active roster for the Lions game in Detriot.