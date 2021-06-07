Regents' Glen Country Club ready to host national junior golf tour

"It's in phenomenal condition," Regents' Glen Country Club Head Golf Pro Andrew Geesey said proudly. "Our golf course is in the best condition it's ever been in and the greens are absolutely spectacular."



The layout will certainly test some junior golfers this week as they welcome the AJGA players and organizers.



"We get nothing but support from the staff," said AJGA Tournament Coordinator Jacob Kennedy. "We get nothing but support from the volunteers. We have a great base out here today, people that are willing to help us reach our mission and that's what we look for and that's why we've been here three years."



For Regents' Glen, being able to witness the future of the game makes the decision to host an easy one.



"It means a lot to be able to have this event here," admitted Geesey. "The juniors have always come first in my mind or one of the things that have come first at a golf club and to be able to see some of these fantastic young players, it's a great thing to do."



The junior golfers, ages 12-15, converge on York from four countries and 15 different states. If the association's past is any indication, then there are some future big names teeing it up.



"A lot of players on the PGA are our alumni, they've all played on the tour," said Kennedy. "Tiger played on the AJGA. So this is the highest level of junior golf that we have. We're very close to college programs, so winning a tournament with the AJGA can really change these kids lives. Just watching that take place, there's nothing better."