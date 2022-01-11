A.J. Brown’s impact on Jalen Hurts, Eagles' offense | Locked On Eagles

A.J. Brown had a record day in the Eagles dominating 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that matched their best start to a season in franchise history at 7-0.

PHILADELPHIA — Could you imagine telling an Eagles fan in 2020 that it wouldn’t be long before a wide receiver wearing midnight green would be so dominant in a game that he would be “randomly” drug tested the following day?

They would have said you were crazy.

However, that is the incredible reality in Philadelphia just two years removed from being in perhaps the worst situation the organization has ever been in at the position.

Receiver A.J. Brown had a record day in the Eagles dominating 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that matched their best start to a season in franchise history at 7-0.

Brown finished with a career high 156 receiving yards on just six receptions. He also scored three touchdowns, all of which surpassed 25 yards through the air. It was only the third time in history that an Eagles receiver had three touchdown catches of 25 yards or more. It was the first time a pass catcher did it in 53 years.

The impact Brown is having on starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and the entire offense is unlike anything we have seen from a non-quarterback since perhaps Terrell Owens all the way back in 2004.

It feels kind of fitting considering that was the only other time the Eagles started a season 7-0.

Owens was the missing piece for then-starting quarterback Donovan McNabb to get Philadelphia over the hump and make a Super Bowl. Brown appears to be having a similar impact on Hurts, who has broken out in his third year to become an MVP favorite.

Unlike Owens and McNabb, Brown and Hurts are best friends off the field. Their chemistry is among the best in the NFL.

Brown’s presence down the field, over the middle, in the red zone, and pretty much everywhere, has been crucial for Hurts and his development.

Hurts has shown that his pocket presence, accuracy, timing, and overall confidence is light years ahead of where it was in 2021.

Brown doesn’t get all of the credit. The work Hurts has put into these areas that used to be weaknesses has been instrumental. However, it isn’t a coincidence that he looks like a completely different player when you take away Jalen Reagor and replace him with a top-five receiver in the league.

The first touchdown against Pittsburgh where Hurts connected with Brown for a 39-yard score is a perfect example of the top receiver’s impact.

Brown was running towards the middle of the end zone, and although he had a step on the defending cornerback, one of the best safeties in the NFL in Minkah Fitzpatrick was right with Brown in support.

Was it technically an open look? No.

Was it a perfect pass? No.

But, Hurts trusted his elite weapon to beat their elite defender, and that is exactly what happened.

That is what you want from your franchise quarterback: To give your best players chances to make plays, even if the look isn’t perfect.

Hurts has struck a perfect balance this season of being aggressive, but also smart and efficient at the same time. That is why the Eagles are atop the league in both explosive plays, and in turnover differential.

General manager Howie Roseman has always tried to surround his quarterbacks with the best weapons possible, but for a few years it felt like he was a little hesitant to pull the trigger on trading away top picks for available star receivers, like Stefon Diggs or DeAndre Hopkins. Those are players that could have potentially saved Carson Wentz from the historic regression he faced.