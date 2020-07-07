After 38 years and 645 wins, Fleig calls it a career

The legendary Millersville and former Franklin & Marshall coach is retiring.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — When it comes to coaching resumes, Millersville University Women's Basketball Coach Mary Fleig's is better than most.

“I have a passion for coaching. I have a passion for winning. I’m very competitive so it's kept me in this profession that long,” recalled Fleig.

After 38 years on the college hoops bench, 645 wins, 25 postseason appearances, seven PSAC East Titles, and six PSAC East Coach of the Year honors, Fleig is calling it a career.

“I have always said, I will know when it's time. Just through the COVID-19 process and reflecting after 38 years coaching college athletics, not really having time to reflect, it really put things in perspective of where I am at my age and what I still want to do,” said Fleig.

In many ways her influence on the game of basketball continues through an extensive coaching tree.

“Having kids graduate that you positively influenced and them wanting to be coaches at the elementary level, the junior high level, the high school and the college level,” said Fleig. “It’s rewarding that they want to call and talk basketball and help them through things. It means a lot.”

With stops at Franklin & Marshall and 30 years at Millersville, it doesn't take much for the memories to come flowing back.

“Winning conference playoffs and going into the NCAA Tournament were always exciting games. They are memories that I can put myself back into, right now,” said Fleig.

For Coach Fleig, it was always about the student athletes, and they made sure to let her know just how they feel as she gets ready to enjoy retirement.