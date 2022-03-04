York High's accountability for life program gets new location for student-athletes to thrive

YORK, Pa. — York High's Accountability for Life program has been a staple in the lives of student-athletes since 2018. A program that helps mentor at risk youth through mentors as well as help be active participants in the community.

A central location for the program was something that was needed and now the group finally has a place for all of their needs. President and York High Football coach Russell Stoner says it's been a long time coming.

"To see their faces I knew," said Stoner "They were here when there wasn't anything here so for them to see the painting the turf the lighting the lounge it's exactly what I expected from them."

The program secured help from many volunteers such as the Way foundation and the Cal Ripken senior foundation.

Players like Joden Nelson have been apart of the program for years. He says the new facility is perfect for the direction of the program.

"I think the program is going to continue to impact the younger guys and for them to realize that this is going to help them for life," said Nelson "Whether it's a meeting or a life lesson you can look back on it and its going to help you for the rest of your life it's not only a high school football thing."