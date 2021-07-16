A Scoreboard's Core | Sports Spotlight

While the Atlantic League tests new rules and regulations for baseball, the York Revolution boast a blast from the game's past in left field.

YORK, Pa. — It's no secret that baseball has its purists, fans that are resistant to change. But in the Atlantic League there are robo umps and in the second half of this season, the pitching rubber will be moved back. Yet, at PeoplesBank Park, there's something a little more old fashion.

"Baseball is one of those sports that people like to see retaining some of its roots and some of its traditions," said York Revolution Director of Communications Doug Eppler.

And it's also where you can find what Liz Leaman calls her happy place.

"It's actually the best view of the stadium. I can see every inch of the stadium. I can see it all," said Leaman.

Leaman, now the manual scoreboard operator, started with the Revs as an usher.

"That was incredible," recalled Leaman. "Nobody wanted to have a night off."

Leaman has been with the ballpark since day one in 2007, but who's keeping score. Actually, for the past few seasons, it's been Liz.

"One night I came in to usher and they said, 'You're on the scoreboard tonight,' and I said, 'But I've never been on the scoreboard by myself.' That's when magic happened. I just started liking it a lot," said Leaman.

"It was like a fish taking to her permanent pond. She loves it. She is meticulous out there," said Eppler.

She keeps tabs on the action through the seventh inning hole and a radio, but she's hardly alone.

"You walk past and there are some fans leaning on the rail, just curious to see how somebody keeps that board up to speed all the time," recalled Eppler.

"If it's before the game and I have plenty of time, I'll invite them in and have them look out the hole there and see what a beautiful view it is from here," added Eppler.

And the conversations continue on the other side of the tallest wall in baseball.

"Melky Mesa and Welington Dotel were the first two left fielders that I started to talk to and now we're all pretty good friends," said Leaman with a smile. "We go out to eat."

With a flip of a switch, balls, strikes, and outs are added or cleared. Some number panels take a little more muscle than others after years of being pinged with baseballs.

"The lower the numbers, the more banged up they are. There's a whole bin down there of plain panels that we don't even try to get them in any more," said Leaman.

But a little extra elbow grease can't wipe the smile from Liz's face, win or lose, though she strongly prefers the wins.