A new era and same expectations at Northeastern

Lamar Fahnestock Jr. takes over at Northeastern and has helped guide the Bobcats to a 6-1 start.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The resume of the Northeastern boys' volleyball program speaks for itself.

It can't be contained to one banner or even one wall.

That expectation and legacy also give the Bobcats a special bond, especially when you consider what these student-athletes have been through over the past few years with the pandemic.

"I mean, it brought us pretty close because we couldn't do anything," said Northeastern junior setter Tyler Finch. "We had to adapt to us being our own fans because we didn't have any fans."

"We even spend time with each other outside of volleyball and school," added Northeastern senior outside hitter Owen Kohr. "We play doubles a lot. We go to a local park and set nets up all the time."

After the 2021 season, the Bobcats graduated a large senior class, but every team deals with replacing graduates. But not every team fills the void left by a retiring coach that had been there for 26 years, like Matt Wilson.

"I'm looking for a program that I can take to a new height and continue a dynasty that was already there," said Northeastern Head Coach Lamar Fahnestock Jr. "That was what I was looking for and I think I've found that at Northeastern."

Fahnestock has been around the game of volleyball since he was six years old. The Elizabethtown High School grad has never shied away from a challenge on the court, and he wasn't about to start when looking for a head coaching gig.

"There were no returning starters on varsity. There's a lot of that experience that we're missing where they haven't really been in that position where they need to go out and win that varsity match," said Fahnstock.

While some things might have a different feel, the results so far have been what the Bobcats have always known.

"We don't get yelled at as much and we're adapting to it and it's helping us become better," claimed Finch.

"I think it's hard obviously, just in a coaching change and any change situation, but I think we're adapting pretty well," added Kohr.

Anyone who has seen the junior varsity and freshman play knows that the future is bright in Bobcat country, but this year's varsity team is ready to continue the tradition now.

"We've got a lot of jumpers and a lot of kids that can really hammer the ball if we get the right set," said Fahnestock. "So it's really working our offense around that."