A marathon of "Golf Fore Kids Sake"

With help from teammates Joe Holston & Brian Lorenz go hard 126 holes to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Capital Region

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — It's a week worth or maybe two of golf all played in just one day. One day that starts at dawn and goes till the late afternoon. Last summer we caught up with Joe Holston while he played 100 holes of golf in a single day all to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

And as they say it is "go big or go home" for round or shall we say day number two.

“What did I say about going over the tree”

A wise man once said you either get better or worse but you never stay the same.

And your golf buddies will let you know when it is bad.

"You're game is falling apart bro."

For guys like Joe Holston he likes when naysays go against him on the course.

“People bet against me last year didn’t think I can do it, so I figured I would add some more."

That more is the number of total holes played and it is a foolish wager to go against Joe.

“That’s the motivation, one guy last year put up $20 a hole because he was convinced I wouldn’t make 30 holes. He was very sad when he had to write a check for $2,000."

Any true golfer knows you drive for show, and putt for dough and Joe does that a lot.

“Extra holes means extra money.”­

Indeed it does when it comes to this day. Eighty thousand dollars is a large goal and check for Big Brothers Big Sisters Capital Area and their "Golf Fore Kids sake" campaign.

“Events like these are what gives us the opportunity to give us the opportunity to bring volunteers together and really find their potential,” says Big Brothers Big Sisters Capital Area CEO Amy Rote.

Last year it was 100 holes in a day, this year 126 all on on a hot and muggy June day.

And as the birdies rolled in last year, so to did the participants. Joe's inspiration brings more to the course. This year there are drivers, fore caddies and a partner for all 126.

“This is awesome, this is awesome," beams Craig Kreider as he smiles in the middle of the fairway.

Craig one of two golfs to caddie for the early rounds and then do a relay team for the final 72 holes.

For Kreider it is all about stepping up for the kids.

"To be out here making money and helping kids, I had mentors between my parents, teachers and coaches but a lot of kids don’t have that opportunity so it's great to feel like your are apart of something like that”

The same goes for Big Brothers Big Sisters board member Brian Lorenz. He picked up the sticks and got to it nice and early with Joe. Some his motivation came from watching Joe last year compete for 100 holes.

“Knowing we are doing a lot of good for a lot of kids," says Lorenz. "This guy is a legend so I am just trying to keep up with him and gain a little bit of status.”

After all those swings the wear and tear on the hands apparent are for Brian. And with so many swings some are bound to be great.

"Boom"

And other are not as Holston gives an honest assessment after one fairway wood,

"That is atrocious, that’s not where we want to be, Andrew.”

No worries though the score doesn't really matter, the number of holes and speed are what count, but you still want to play well.

"Don't miss Joe."

As the hole count rises, the scores get tallied, each time the caravan of carts pass the club house about every 90 minutes the cheers go up. After a quick pitstop for a hotdog and drink its back on the tee.

Every now and then a little relation like when Joe Holston crosses a bridge and someone yells,

"Joe you look like Nicklaus at St. Andrews!"

And with that its a tip of the cap and a wave as we wait till next year. And Holston already has a goal.

“The scary thing I got to go up another 18 holes next year, I am getting to old”