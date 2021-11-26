A Champion-Ship Team | Sports Spotlight

The Shippensburg field hockey team's championship run started long before the postseason started.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — If you're looking at the resume of a champion, Shippensburg University field hockey checks all the boxes.

But one can't talk about the ending to their Division II National Championship season, without talking about how it started, after COVID canceled 2019.

"I thought to myself, where else am I going to go? You know, where else am I going to feel this way? Where else am I going to win a National Championship with my best friends? There's nowhere else I'd rather be. This comes first," she said gesturing towards the National Championship trophy. Before any of the 37 goals or any accolades, this comes first because, at the end of the day, we all worked towards this thing."

Some could have left and gone on their way, but there was unfinished business and from the start of the national title game against West Chester, Ship set the tone.

"I never doubted our energy for a second," recalled Warwick grad and Shippensburg senior Adrienne McGarrigle. "I knew the second we touch the field that it was real. Everything was coming together. We stuck to our game plan and it just all fell into place."

The Raiders rushed out to a 3-0 in the first, ultimately leading to their 3-0, title-clinching win. It's a milestone they knew they were capable of, even after some growing pains earlier in the season.

"After the Queen's game, it was definitely rough game for us and after that, we all came together and we're like, 'This is not Ship hockey,'" said Shippensburg senior Caitlyn Wink. "We knew for the whole 60-Minutes that how we were playing was not how we needed to play or that how we were playing was not going to win a championship."

With this year's national title game being held at Millersville University, it's fair to say that Raider nation showed up to support their team.

"We saw that the school was putting a bus together and we're like, 'Let's go! Let's do it!' It's just special. I mean that's what Shippensburg University is, we're a family," added Petrantonio.

While it's the perfect ending to another chapter in the program's history, it's still an ending for some.