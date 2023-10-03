86th annual Maxwell football awards feature the best the sport has to offer

Sean Clifford, Jalen Hurts and Caleb Williams were all present at the Maxwell award ceremony for some of the highest football honors

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A scene fit for only the best.

The Maxwell Football club held their 86th annual football award ceremony on March 9.

Many of the sports' brightest stars were in attendance, including Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and USC quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams, who took home the Maxwell as the nation's top player.

"Being here with people like Jalen Hurts and Drake Maye, two of my good colleagues, all of the legends that have come through here," said Williams. "The history of the award, it's up there and I'm very excited to accept it."

The Heisman trophy winner was just one of the few special players in attendance.

Penn State senior Sean Clifford took home one last award for the blue and white as the regional player of the year. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was also recognized as the NFL player of the year.

Many former legends like Ron Jaworski showed up to support as well.

"All the guys that have been here and done things special in their career; it's an honor," said Williams. "Joining that fraternity is a special moment."

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was also recognized.