76ers send Matisse Thybulle to Trailblazers, get Jalen McDaniels from Hornets in 3-team trade

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers were active at the NBA Trade Deadline, sending Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that will bring the Charlotte Hornets' Jalen McDaniels to Philly.

The news was first reported by Kyle Neubeck with PhillyVoice.

As part of the deal, the Sixers will receive Portland's 2029 second-round pick and the New York Knicks' 2024 second-round pick, the latter of which was previously owned by Charlotte, according to Neubeck.

Philly is also losing a draft pick as part of the deal, the final details of which have yet to be reported.

But Neubeck said the Sixers will give up the rights to the best 2023 second-round pick from the group of Charlotte, Atlanta, and Brooklyn. Those rights go to Charlotte as part of the trade, Neubeck reported.

It likely means the Hornets will simply hold onto their pick this year, according to Neubeck.

Thybulle is regarded as one of the Sixers' top defensive players, but his shooting touch from outside never developed the way the team had hoped it would.

The Sixers were reportedly concerned over Thybulle's willingness and ability to make shots in a playoff setting.

A first-round pick in the 2019 Draft, Thybulle's offensive numbers have been a work in progress throughout his Philly career. This year, he's averaging just 12.1 minutes per game.

McDaniels has similar attributes to Thybulle, but comes with a cheaper contract, Neubeck reports.

The Sixers hope McDaniels can provide more scoring punch from outside in addition to his defense, but the Hornets' player has made just 32.2 percent of his 3-point shots this season.