76ers' Simmons out at least 2 more weeks with back injury

The Sixers will be without Simmons for at least two more weeks.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will miss at least two more weeks with nerve issues in his lower back.

The All-Star played just a few minutes in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee before leaving with the back injury.

He will undergo daily treatment for his nerve impingement and be evaluated in two weeks.

The 23-year-old Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 54 games.

The injury comes at a tough time for the Sixers, who are in the midst of the stretch run to the playoffs.

Currently, the team is sitting at fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 36-22.

Despite the loss of Simmons, the Sixers seemed to adjust the game plan well in their first game without the guard, focusing the offense on C Joel Embiid.

He responded by scoring 49 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.