76ers coach Brett Brown defended the decision to play the game. Brown said “the instruction was to come in and play the game.”

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-106 in the final game for both teams for some time.

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.

76ers general manager Elton Brand says “he believes in the leadership of the league.”