3 Star Foundation honors fallen mentor with basketball jersey dedication

Servidio was an active member of the program who organizers say constantly gave back to the youth as a mentor and basketball player.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 3 Star Foundation, which works with inner city youth through sports, honored a key mentor after a tragic death.

Damien Servidio, 22, was an active member of the organization. On Monday afternoon, his legacy was honored with a dedication of his #5 jersey.

Servidio was described as a funny and caring soul who everyone loved.

"It was really loving seeing everybody come together and speak their memories and how they felt about him," said Servidio's friend, Naquan Ghee. "How loved he was while he was here and how loved he still is after that."

Servidio was a hard worker on the basketball court as well. His game was described as fierce and competitive.

The foundation held a prayer session and reflected on the great memories he brought. Many coming out in support.

"We wanted to celebrate him and make sure his life counts," said 3 Star Board President David Marshall. "Their family is our family so when this happened we wanted to be there for his family. He meant a lot to us."