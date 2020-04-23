2020 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick live updates, highlights, analysis

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is taking place on Thursday night.

The NFL Draft is finally here.

And it promises to be one unlike any other.

With the circumstances of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic resulting in physical distancing practices, this year's draft will be held virtually, with teams drafting from the confines of their own homes.

That also holds true for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who will be hosting the event from his own basement. And while the league has promised to be lenient with the possible technical difficulties, there's still no telling what effects the circumstances might have.

Over the course of Thursday night's first round, we'll keep you updated with all the latest from the unprecedented event. What follows is a live blog of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, complete with pick by pick updates, highlights and analysis.

Draft info, how to watch on TV:

Date: April 23, 2020

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

TV channel: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network