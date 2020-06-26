York County Prison official allegedly pointed loaded gun at neighbors

Police say John McCoy was drunk when neighbors said he pointed a .44 magnum pistol at them, accusing them of making a drug deal

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County Prison official is accused of pointing a gun at neighbors while drunk.

Neighbors say John McCoy, 56, a facilities manager at the prison, accosted them and accused them of making a drug deal. It happened on Monday June 22, at 2075 Craley Rd in Lower Windsor Township.

The neighbor said recent rain had washed out her driveway, and her guests had parked at the top of her driveway, near the entrance to McCoy's driveway. McCoy and another neighbor came up his driveway and began yelling, instructing people to get off his property. He accused them of making a drug deal.The neighbors told police McCoy and the other man were both intoxicated. McCoy was waving a silver revolver at them.

Police say McCoy denied pointing the gun at people. He said he initially went out because the other neighbor told him there was a disturbance in the driveway and he thought McCoy's wife was involved. She was not due home from work for another hour, but he wanted to make sure. McCoy told police he had consumed 12 beers. He did admit to yelling at neighbors to get off his property, even though they were legally allowed to be where they were.

Police asked McCoy why he was he was telling people who were permitted to be there to leave and waving a gun at them, and McCoy could not explain why. Police located the .44 magnum revolver and removed four rounds of ammunition from it.