York County Prison ends contract with ICE

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County Prison will no longer house immigration detainees after officials couldn’t reach a deal with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The decision was purely budgetary, officials said.

ICE gives York County Prison funds to house detainees—about $18 million in 2020—but a dwindling prison population and new standards for their upkeep were making the county lose money from the contract overall.

York County Prison has been a hub for ICE for nearly three decades. ICE now has until Aug. 12 to vacate the property with its workers and inmates.

There are 316 ICE inmates currently at the prison, officials said. That’s down from a peak of 600 to 700 inmates.

Officials said they could no longer afford to maintain capacity for the previous higher numbers of inmates.

“Because this involves ICE doesn't make it any different from any other contract negotiation we look at,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “We've had a great relationship with the federal government. This is not ending on a sour note in any way shape or form.”

Officials said they planned to use the vacated space for additional programs in the future, such as probationary and reentry services.

Immigration reform advocates are celebrating the decision. Community organization CASA is planning a rally outside the prison Thursday evening.