'Thousands' request permanent mail-in ballot in York Co. as PA lawmakers continue to debate election changes

York County is expecting more than 100,000 mail-in ballots for the November election.
County Commissioners stated Wednesday 36,000 voters have already chosen to request a permanent mail-in ballot. Additionally, online requests for mail-in or absentee ballots have reached close to 20,000 so far. The county has also received 12,000 requests by mail for mail-in ballots.
The county notes that puts the number of total mail-in ballots it has already received well over 65,000.
County commissioners said, they only expect that number to keep growing.
The county is not able to send any mail-in ballots to voters until the ballots are certified by the state which happens 50 days prior to the election. Voters can expect their ballots to begin arriving around September 11-14th.
The state is working on 2 different pieces of legislation to help counties handle the influx of mail-in ballots in order to count them in a more efficient, timely manner and to prepare the results faster for the public.
FOX43's Jamie Bittner will detail the struggles counties like York are experiencing this election as officials push for the state to take action before November in order to make the process of counting ballots more effective. See the full story on FOX43 at 4 and 5.