'Thousands' request permanent mail-in ballot in York Co. as PA lawmakers continue to debate election changes

York County is expecting a large turnout for the election with 'thousands' of registrations, mail-in ballot requests already being received by the county

York County is expecting more than 100,000 mail-in ballots for the November election.

County Commissioners stated Wednesday 36,000 voters have already chosen to request a permanent mail-in ballot. Additionally, online requests for mail-in or absentee ballots have reached close to 20,000 so far. The county has also received 12,000 requests by mail for mail-in ballots.

The county notes that puts the number of total mail-in ballots it has already received well over 65,000.

County commissioners said, they only expect that number to keep growing.

The county is not able to send any mail-in ballots to voters until the ballots are certified by the state which happens 50 days prior to the election. Voters can expect their ballots to begin arriving around September 11-14th.

The state is working on 2 different pieces of legislation to help counties handle the influx of mail-in ballots in order to count them in a more efficient, timely manner and to prepare the results faster for the public.