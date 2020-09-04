York County apparel company makes thousands of masks for local 'essential' businesses

L2 Brands, known for making college apparel, is helping the fight against COVID-19 despite the fact the 'non-essential' business is facing its own hardships

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County company known for making sports and college apparel is helping the fight against COVID-19, despite the fact the 'non-essential' business is facing its own hardships.

For a company that's been ordered to close, the folks at L2 Brands in Hanover are busy,

"We're deeply rooted in our communities and this is a national emergency of the likes of which our generation has never seen," CEO Paige Wingert, said.

Which raised the question - how can they help?

"And I actually saw a company out of California that was using t-shirt jersey material and cutting masks," Wingert said. "That's when the lightbulb kinda went on at that point and I said, 'we have lasers that can cut really quickly'."

The end result was masks with slits on the sides made from excess inventory, or un-used t-shirts that would otherwise be recycled. But not without the help of his employees, more than 40 of them, who have now become volunteers.

"Basically, it has slits in it to accommodate different head sizes and you just slip it over one ear and over the other ear, and tuck it down over your chin and mouth, and of course over your nose," Wingert said. "It's very comfortable. Ya know, those elastic ones, those rubber bands, start to irritate your ears after a while and so, that's how it's worn."

So far L2 Brands has made and distributed more than 25,000 of them this week, only to local companies including Campbell, UTZ Quality Foods, and Kinsley Construction in York County.

L2 Brands has a company out in the Philadelphia area. It plans on donating to essential businesses there as well.

"And then if we've met that demand, my goodness, we'll gladly send them to New York, New Jersey, New Orleans, wherever they might also be beneficial," Wingert said.

Supplies may be limited depending on the demand. Below is more information on free mask inquiries:

• All requested orders must be submitted through their website.

• All orders are first come, first serve.

• At this time, we are distributing only to businesses and organizations, not to individuals.

• Minimum order is 50 pieces.