Lawmakers respond to crisis in Ukraine

As the attack on Ukraine continues, lawmakers representing Pennsylvania are weighing in.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As Russia continues to invade and attack within Ukrainian borders, lawmakers are jumping into action, including here in Pennsylvania, working at the state and federal level to denounce attacks.

"You have a dictator who's acting in a lawless fashion. No leader of any country has the right to invade another country to seize territory, and in fact, that's what he's totally aiming to do," said Sen. Bob Casey, (D) Pennsylvania.

"Vladimir Putin is a tyrannical aggressor and he was given far too much leeway in the buildup," said Rep. Dan Meuser, (R) PA 9th District.

Right now, the lawmakers say the attack on Ukraine isn't a physical threat to Americans, but Rep. Fred Keller says we will feel the shockwaves in another way.

"Right Away, you're going to see the cost of energy increase to keep your home warm, to fuel your business, to fill your gas tank. We've seen that happen and it doesn't seem like it will get any better. A strong America is good for the world because we would not have the communist countries invading other countries and putting a threat on democracy," said Rep. Fred Keller, (R) PA 12 District.

Sen. Casey also spoke with Ukrainian American leaders and groups in Pennsylvania about Russia's invasion and says it's important to consider how they feel.

"This is deeply personal for them because they have relatives or they have roots and a heritage that they want us to not just respect and affirm, but they want us to also use every possible means of support."