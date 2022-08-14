Get your bids in. A true La Jolla masterpiece.

SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla mansion once owned by Dr. Seuss is for sale for the first time in 75 years.

"The front door actually has etched glass from the hat from 'The Cat in the Hat," said Jason Barry, co-owner of Barry Estates, a real-estate firm hand picked by University of California San Diego to list the home.

The long time San Diegan, Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss purchased the home in 1947. He lived there until 1991 while he worked on many of his best selling books inside the upstairs studio of the mansion.

A true La Jolla masterpiece

The 5,000 square foot property sits atop Mount Soledad.

The mansion features:

Three bedrooms

Offices

Pool

Four acres of 270 degree panorama views overlooking the La Jolla coastline

Inside the house, behind a bookshelf, is a secret hideaway as well.

It's up for sale by its current owners UCSD, home to the Giesel Library and comes with a hefty price tag.

Inside the house behind this bookshelf is a secret hideaway at DR. SEUSS' former mansion in La Jolla!

The price tag

"The total for all 4 sites is $18,995,000, but the house site itself which is 1.51 acres is $11,995,00.

The property is split up into other smaller lots ranging from $3.9 to just under $12 million each.

"He could have purchased anywhere in the world and this is where he chose 75 years ago," said Barry.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards the Geisel fund which will benefit UCSD campus projects.

“This is a colossal estate and one of a kind offer. So, when this is gone, it is gone!" said Barry.

As the author once wrote, "You are off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!”

How to apply

Bids are due before 5 p.m. August 17

You can can contact Jason Barry who will send the bid package by clicking here. UC regents will get the final approval.