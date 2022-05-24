Dead kittens found in freezer, woman charged

Humane officers with the SPCA of Luzerne County have charged Susan Cheslick with placing more than two dozen newborn kittens in a freezer.

Susann Cheslick faces more than two dozen felony charges in this animal cruelty case. The kittens were found in an apartment in Plains Township.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the landlord, who says he had no idea the situation was this bad.

The apartment unit on South River Street in Plains Township has been gutted.

"They had to take everything from like four feet down," said Tom Birosak.

The remodel comes after animal control agencies came in March and removed more than 30 cats living in deplorable conditions.

Susann Cheslick lived in the apartment. She has now been charged with animal cruelty by humane officers with the SPCA of Luzerne County.

The charges include more than two dozen felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals causing death.

Twenty-eight newborn kittens were found in a freezer. Investigators confirmed the kittens were alive when they were put there.

"I cannot believe that she would do that. It's sad; it is very sad," said Birosak.

Cats found alive in the apartment were taken to area animal hospitals and shelters.

The landlord says Cheslick lived at the apartment for a few years but moved out after the apartment was condemned back in March.

"I could smell the issues that were over there, but, she, every time I talked to her, she would tell me that there was nothing wrong, she changed her cat litter or whatever," said Birosak.

Over at 279, a bar and restaurant near the apartment building, employees recall seeing police taking out the animals and were shocked to hear where some were found.

"Any animal, that makes me really sad. I don't like to see any animals in pain, and to know that there were animals alive that were put in there is even worse," said Brynna Tebbe, 279 employee.

Susann Cheslick was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and released on bail. She's due back in court on June 8, 2022.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Cheslick's employer.