Gov. Wolf Receives Second Negative COVID-19 Test

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that on Thursday evening, he received his second negative PCR test since his diagnosis. The governor had a positive PCR test on Tuesday and negative PCR tests on Wednesday evening and Thursday evening. It appears the positive PCR test on Tuesday came at the end of the course of his virus. Throughout the course of the virus, the governor was asymptomatic.

“I extend my deepest gratitude for all of the well wishes sent to Frances and me,” said Gov. Wolf. “We appreciate the prayers and support of Pennsylvanians and count ourselves lucky that my course of the virus was asymptomatic.

“I will continue to quarantine and carry out my duties to the commonwealth from home in the coming days, following CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines for asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.”