Will protests lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases?

One epidemiologist says to expect some uptick in positive tests after nationwide protests, but unknown factors will determine how serious the rise.

The curve has been flattened. Is now the time for the second wave?

Thousands of Americans have protested together the last two weeks after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. However, all of the protests are still occurring while the United States continues to be in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the nature of protests -- a lot of people in close proximity to each other -- Dr. Abby Rudolph, a professor of epidemiology at Temple University, expects there to be some form of increase in positive tests soon.

"It’s inevitable," Rudolph said. "The more contact you have, that’s the nature of how diseases spread. We’re going to see an uptick. Even despite your efforts to try and stay on the periphery, you might find yourself in a situation where you’re in the middle of a crowd and not able to keep your distance from others."

Rudolph stresses how important it is to wear a mask when at protests. As she says, a mask not only protects you, but protects others, and protects people in your living circle you may be going home to.

However, even if everyone around you is wearing a mask, there's no guarantee that will keep you safe. Chanting, yelling, and singing, often done at protests, emit air from a person's mouth. That air, Rudolph says, can sometimes carry spit and saliva. Even when blocked by a mask, respiratory droplets are exposed.

"We don’t have scientific evidence how protective [masks] are," Dr. Rudolph said. "A lot of masks, you see people wearing them, they’re difficult to fit on the face they keep adjusting them."

COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus, meaning it is new, and there's still a great deal scientists don't know. Weather, for example, is one factor which epidemiologists are trying to figure out how will impact bacteria in COVID-19. Some believe warmer weather might help suppress COVID-19.

Another unknown factor is, after Pennsylvania citizens have flattened the coronavirus curve, how many people protesting had COVID-19? The number of daily positive cases in the commonwealth has steadily declined over the past month, even with an occasional spike.