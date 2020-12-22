Will it arrive in time? Many wait for holiday packages as pressure mounts on delivery drivers

Delivery drivers are facing a crunch of holiday packages and shipments as 2020 has more turning online to check off their lists

Christmas lies just three days away. But in 2020, postal and delivery workers have faced a crunch of packages with more people logging online to complete their lists.

Many stores are warning customers on business websites of potential delays in shipments this year.

"Shipping has been a major headache this year. Many orders went out last week, even regional orders, and the tracking info shows them sitting in hubs for 4 or 5 days or longer. Probably won't make it by Christmas," said Charlie Good at Homestyle Charlie at Briarcrest Square in Hershey. Good said the business relies mostly on USPS but also uses UPS for heavier and larger shipments.

USPS

The United States Postal Service said it is "experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19. We appreciate your patience and remain committed to delivering the holidays to you."

Track deliveries here.

UPS

UPS said service delays can be found at UPS.com

It has a team of meteorologists that monitor weather conditions in order to coordinate air and ground efforts.

"We develop contingency plans based weather forecasts and local conditions, enabling our employees to safely deliver what matters most. The safety of our employees is always our first focus. Should roadways or airports be closed we will observe all closures and UPS will be ready to deliver as soon as it is safe," the company said in a statement sent to FOX43.

UPS lists the last days to ship to ensure a package arrives by Christmas Eve like this:

• For UPS Ground, check the transit time at http://ups.com/ctc for recommended shipping dates

• UPS 3 Day Select®: Monday, December 21

• UPS 2nd Day Air®: Tuesday, December 22

• UPS Next Day Air®: Wednesday, December 23

Track and reroute package deliveries here.

Calculate time and cost of deliveries here.

FedEx



“Delivery drivers, warehouse employees, and support staff across the globe are tirelessly and safely working to meet the surge in demand this holiday season on top of volume increases created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these unprecedented challenges, our networks are flexing as designed to provide the best possible service to our customers," a company spokesperson wrote FOX43 in a statement.

Customers with questions on their shipments can contact the company through fedex.com or call customer service.