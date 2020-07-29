Who gets a slice of the $40.5M pie first? York County sets wheels in motion to distribute CARES Act funding

Small businesses, restaurants, nonprofits will get first priority under 'Phase I' of the county's plan

York County Commissioners are taking another step forward in getting money into the hands of the people hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think the most important thing today is we are going to be putting money on the streets for small businesses, restaurants, and nonprofits and I'm really excited about that," said Julie Wheeler, President of York County Commissioners.

On Wednesday the Commissioners voted to allocate a portion of the $40.5 million to support a small business and nonprofit organization grant program. The application process for the YoCo Strong Restart Fund is expected to open the week of August 24 and remain open for 10 days after that.

"The timing, I would like to see the timing be shortened. I"ll be honest with you. And, we'll be putting pressure on the York County Economic Alliance to move those timelines forward," said Wheeler. "What we don't want to do is be irresponsible in the application process and make sure that we give everyone ample opportunity to supply the information that's needed to be part of the applicant program. But the money when we make the grants will go immediately because the money has already been given to the county."

The county will dedicate $10 million for small business support and $4 million for nonprofit support with grants ranging between $10,000 to $35,000.

Organizations need to meet the following criteria:

• Small businesses with gross revenues for the 12‐month period of $3 million or less and with fewer than 50 full‐time equivalent employees (FTEs)

• Restaurants with fewer than 75 full‐time equivalent employees (FTEs), no capped annual revenue

• Nonprofit organizations with revenues for the 12‐month period of $3 million or less and with fewer than 75 full‐time equivalent employees (FTEs)

Find more eligibility information here.

The program does not run on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications will be offered in both English and Spanish.

Wheeler said the funding will be prioritized to those who did not receive other additional government support, such as through the federal PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) program. Additionally, attention will be given to minority-owned and low to moderate-income businesses, as well as small non‐profit organizations.

Wheeler said over 70% of small businesses in York County did not access funds available through the PPP or other government funding.

The fund will be administered by the York County Economic Alliance & Community First Fund. York County Commissioners decided to allocate the $40.5 million between 11 segments. However, how much each segment will receive has not yet been determined.

"We recognize that there's a lot of areas that are struggling. You know, the County Commissioners approved on July 15th 11 allocation categories and we certainly recognize that tourism is important along with building personal protective equipment. But, when you look at those really severely impacted that drive the economic engine of our community it's the small businesses, the restaurants, and the nonprofits," said Wheeler.

YCEA is available to answer any questions and inquiries via email at info@YoCoStrong.org or by calling 717‐848‐4000. The YCEA will provide socially‐distanced, in‐person application guidance countywide.