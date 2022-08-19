Several presidential visits scheduled for northeastern and central Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden, as well as former Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, will all be making stops across our area in the coming weeks.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The first stop will come this Sunday.

Former President George W. Bush will be on hand for a special ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday evening when the Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and Little League International will unveil the final installation of the Bases-Loaded Statue in Williamsport.

The statue was vandalized earlier this summer and had to be replaced.

Bush will be joined by Rachel Robinson, the widow of baseball great Jackie Robinson, as well as Governor Tom Wolf.

Then on August 30, President Joe Biden will visit Wilkes-Barre.

According to the White House, the Scranton native will give remarks on his Safer America Plan to reduce gun violence.

The president was slated to speak back in July at Wilkes University but had to call off the trip the morning of after testing positive for Covid-19.

Details on the venue and time of the president's rescheduled visit to the Diamond City have not been released yet.

The final stop on the whirlwind presidential tour is Donald Trump.

The former president will be hosting a 'Save America Rally' at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre. That's set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 3.

The 45th President plans to deliver remarks in support of candidates Doug Mastriano, who is running for Pennsylvania Governor, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat in November's general election.

Doors for Trump's rally will open at 2 p.m. on September 3 at the arena in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 will have complete coverage of all three presidential visits across our area.