WellSpan Health: Ready and waiting for COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Pennsylvania

The clock is ticking for the arrival of one of the most anticipated vaccines, meanwhile health officials at WellSpan say they are ready for it.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The U.S. is preparing for the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Local health systems across the commonwealth have already been preparing, like WellSpan Health. They say they're ready now and it's only a matter of time until the state receives the vaccines, and gives them the green light.

"I think the state is going to move very quickly, they know that this is a very big potential benefit to all the front line staff that are taking care of COVID-19 patients that are at risk and they want to get this vaccine out," said Dr. Mark Goedecker with WellSpan Health.

Dr. Goedecker said if it shipped, and they received it, they would be be ready to start administering it now.

WellSpan Health has already started to receive supply kits, and purchased extra fridges to hold the vaccines they get from the state. However, the state doesn't expect to get large doses right away.

Under phase one of the state's plan -- frontline workers, first responders, patients in long term care facilities, and those considered high risk will be the first to get the shots.

For those who are worried -- Dr. Goedecker said the vaccines are safe and effective.

WellSpan will be following the state guidelines as to when it comes to administering the vaccine. WellSpan will not be requiring their employees to get the vaccine if they don't want to.

Dr. Goedecker tells FOX43 "We are not mandating this vaccine, you say why? We are following the recommendation of the State Department of Health that has said, no we are not going to recommend this is a mandate for health care workers."

Although they aren't mandating it, Dr. Goedecker said they are still highly encouraging it.

"Realizing our employees, they are the best ambassadors of the vaccine to our patients. Talking to friends, family, and patients about the vaccine that is effective and safe," explained Dr. Goedecker.

Health experts want people to know that just because we are getting a vaccine, that does not mean we can let our guard down yet.

Dr. Goedecker urges people to keep doing things that we know work, at least until we get the virus under control.

"When we get to that point... and we hope it will be soon, but gosh I think we have ways to go. We just need to keep doing what we know works," Dr. Goedecker stated.

WellSpan doctors remind everyone to please keep wearing masks, practice social distancing, always wash your hands, and do your part to stop the spread of the virus.

According to Dr. Goedecker, there are hospitals across Pennsylvania that are designated to get the vaccines first. He says they aren't sure where WellSpan is on that list, but he hopes they are towards the top.