'We will continue' - Family business celebrating 100 years

Mike Bevilacqua Sheet Metal on Capouse Avenue in Scranton is celebrating being in business for a century and looking to the future.

SCRANTON, Pa. — When the Lincoln L-series automobile hit the road 100 years ago, the president of the United States was Warren G. Harding, and Joesph Bevilacqua opened the doors of the family business in Scranton.

"He started in 1921. My father and my two uncles more or less took over the business probably. I think my grandfather died in the 50s before I was born," said Mike Bevilacqua, president of the company.

All these years later, Mike's following in his grandfather's footsteps.

The family-owned and operated business now goes by Mike Bevilacqua Sheet Metal on Capouse Avenue in Scranton.

The family says the shop has seen its fair share of hardships, but nothing like the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was like a dark time there when I thought maybe this is time to close the door, so you know, because who knows with the future would bring? If it was going to continue or not," Mike Bevilacqua said.

Mike's son and daughter help run the shop. Through the years, the business transitioned from heating and air conditioning to strictly sheet metal.

"Over the years, you adapt, you evolve, you kind of hunker down in, say, with hard work, and you keep the traditions. Like you know, quality craftsmanship, good customer service, communication with the customers, and that you're not a contractor to work for. That's how I think we are able to last as long," said Mario Bevilacqua, the vice president of the company.

Mario Bevilacqua says he doesn't know what's in store for the next 100 years but keeping the family business alive with his kids would be a pretty cool legacy.

"For us, yeah, we're going to keep going. In 1971, 50 years, the motto was 'We will continue,' Mario said. "We will continue."