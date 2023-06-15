I-95 bridge collapse construction live stream

Watch the progress on repairs to a damaged portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — Construction progress on a damaged portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia can now be watched live online.

This comes after an elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia on June 11 following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were gone and the southbound lanes were “compromised” by heat from the fire, said Derek Bowmer, battalion chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department. Runoff from the fire or perhaps broken gas lines caused explosions underground, he added.

Governor Shapiro announced there would be a 24/7 live stream of the construction, allowing viewers “to chart our progress and give everyone a sense of timing as we move forward.”