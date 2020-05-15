Maryland murder suspect could be in York

James Andre Reddick, 29, is wanted by Maryland State Police for first degree murder

A Maryland murder suspect, wanted by Maryland State Police, may be in the York area.

According to U.S. Marshals, James Andre Reddick, 29, is wanted by Maryland State Police for first degree murder.

Reddick is known to frequent Baltimore and York and could be in either area. He is around 6 feet 1 inch tall, has brown eyes, brown eyes and weighs approximately 165 lbs.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.