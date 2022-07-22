Walking to end hunger

Bill Frye is walking 100 miles to raise money for those who struggle to put food on the table.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Bradford County picked the hottest week of the year to take his longest walk of the year. He's on a 100-mile mission to end hunger.

Bill Frye has been doing a lot of walking this week. He's an athletic trainer at Pivot Physical Therapy in Troy. For nearly a decade, he has walked 101.5 miles from Tunkhannock to Canton every summer to help end hunger.

"The soreness has started to go out. Yesterday was a long day, and that really pushed it out, and today I feel good," said Frye.

Frye sometimes walks alone but had a crew with him when Newswatch 16 caught up with him on Route 14 between Troy and Canton.

"My role with Bill is to make sure he is safe and hydrated. I try to stay in the area throughout the week. It has been important because of the amount of heat that we have had," Shane Chapman said.

Frye splits the trip into five days. He stopped at Milky Way Farms for a milkshake on his final day. The dairy business has donated to Frye's cause nearly every year.

"We just believe in what they are doing and just always support the cause. We wish it could be more," Ann Seeley said.

"We are raising money for CHOP, who people may be associated with them in some sort of way, but just knowing that people are willing to support them makes everything worth it," Frye explained.

CHOP stands for Child Hunger Outreach Partners. The organization based in Towanda helps put food on the table for those in need.

"They do a lot of work in our school communities and districts, making sure there is food in the schools for kids who may not have a lot at home and also for families in the area that are struggling."

If you would like to donate to Frye's cause, you can do so here.