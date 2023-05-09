The video recorded at an Oxon Hill park shows the uniformed officer being affectionate with a woman and getting in the back seat of his cop car with her.

OXON HILL, Md. — A police officer has been suspended and an investigation is underway after a video was found showing the Prince George's County Police officer being affectionate with a woman at an Oxon Hill Park.

The person who recorded the video Monday told WUSA9 that the interaction happened around 7 p.m. at the Southlawn Neighborhood Park. He says he decided to post the video on social media because any other person was caught being intimate in a public park with kids around, there would be consequences.

The video has been seen millions of times and shows PGPD Officer Francesco Marlett with his arms wrapped around a woman's waist. At some point during their interaction, it appears as if he kisses her on the head. The woman proceeds to walk towards the Prince George's County SUV parked right next to them. Marlett has his arm around her shoulders and she tries to open the locked door of the car. The officer unlocks the back door, she gets in the cruiser and he follows closing the door behind him.

In the video posted on multiple social media platforms, children can be seen running in the park, and according to neighbors there were several families with kids when the incident took place.

This now viral video has prompted others to share a similar situation at another Prince George's County Park. A woman exits a silver car that seems to be similar to the vehicle seen in the first video, and she proceeds to get into the back of the Prince George's County Police SUV 6077.

PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers. As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances. Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 5, 2023

The Police Department posted on their own social media accounts that their executive command knows of the video.

"As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances," the department posted. "Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed."

The Police Department later confirmed that the officer had been suspended. It is Officer Marlett's second suspension this year, according to the department. He was released from his duties for 30 days sometime from May to June but police are not releasing the details of that first suspension.

PGPD have also not yet answered whether Marlett was on duty when the video was recorded.

Investigators were seen canvassing the Oxon Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening.

While investigators continue to look into what was happening in the video, those who were there say they have no doubt it was inappropriate for a public park.

Patricia Castañeda says she was there with her cousin who recorded the video Monday night around 7.