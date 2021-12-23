Victims in deadly York County crash identified

The crash on Queen Street in York Township on December 22 claimed three lives

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The driver of the vehicle that left it's lane and struck two other vehicles may have been suffering a medical episode, according to the York County Coroner. Heath Wilson, 48, of York Township, was driving a Dodge truck that lost control Wednesday afternoon. Wilson was on the I-83 exit ramp that merges with northbound Queen Street around 2:44 p.m. The truck left the road, went through grass and crashed into a Dodge sedan that was going northbound on South Queen Street.

After the impact, the Dodge sedan spun out and ended up on the ramp of the southbound lane of South Queen Street.

Wilson's truck then struck another car, a Toyota travelling in the southbound lane. That caused the truck to roll onto its roof. Wilson was not reportedly restrained. The driver of the Toyota, Justin Luckenbaugh, 46, also of York Township, was also killed by the impact. He was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Pok Sun Pritts, of York Township, 69, was riding in the car with Luckenbaugh. She was taken to Wellspan York Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Another passenger, a 77-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries.