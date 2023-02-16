VERIFY: What do those 'SOS' icons mean on your iPhone?

If you have an iPhone, you might have seen a little status icon in the corner of your screen that says “SOS” or “SOS ONLY” when you don’t have any service.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — We all know the frustration: Important calls dropped, texts that won’t send, posts that won’t load. It can even happen in big cities when the bars can't keep up.

If you have an iPhone, you might have seen a little status icon in the corner of your screen that says “SOS” or “SOS ONLY” when you don’t have any service. Some androids have similar features. Those icons have sparked conversation online, and some people are wondering:

THE QUESTION

What do the “SOS” or “SOS ONLY” icons mean?

THE SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

When an iPhone loses connectivity, it will often switch to "SOS only" mode. This means the phone can only make calls to 911 or other emergency services.

A limitation for sure, but better than nothing in an emergency. According to FCC E-9-1-1 rules, wireless carriers in the U.S. are required to connect any and all 911 calls, even if the caller isn’t subscribed to their service.

That means as long as your area has some wireless coverage, you should be able to call 911 from a phone with no plan and still reach an operator.

But what about when you’re totally off the grid?

If you have the newest iPhone, that SOS mode might have you covered.

According to Apple, iPhone 14s are satellite-enabled, allowing users to send texts to emergency services even from off the cellular grid.

Not as helpful as a call, but the service made headlines back in December when it apparently helped save a stranded man in Alaska.

It could also be useful if you’re traveling without a sim card, Apple says the feature is available in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

So we can verify: “SOS” mode simply means your phone can contact 911, even if you're in a spotty service area.