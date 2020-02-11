VERIFY: No, you can't be turned away from voting if you're not wearing a mask

The FOX43 Verify team asked the Pennsylvania Department of State if people have to wear a mask to vote.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's something that only 2020 could bring: questions about whether or not you must wear a mask at the polls during the General Election amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Viewer Roger S. asked our FOX43 Verify Team,

"What are the mask requirements to vote in PA?"

Our source is the Pennsylvania Department of State.

In an email, a spokesperson told us "We strongly encourage voters to wear masks for safety and out of respect for their fellow voters and for the dedicated poll workers staffing the polling places."

However, she went on to say "Voters who are not wearing a mask will not be denied their right to vote."

The PA Department of Health recommends people bring a "COVID kit" to the poll, which does include a mask, pen, and hand sanitizer.

FOX43 can verify that you cannot be turned away from in-person voting on November 3rd if you're not wearing a mask.