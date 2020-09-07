VERIFY: No, those Facebook free RV giveaways aren't real

There are all sorts of giveaways popping up on social media these days and some may seem too good to be true.

WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Are the RV giveaway contests you see on Facebook real?

ANSWER:

No.

SOURCE:

The Better Business Bureau

PROCESS:

There are all sorts of giveaways popping up on social media these days and some may seem too good to be true.

This Facebook post advertises a contest for a luxury RV giveaway. All you have to do is like and share the post.

It includes a message that reads, we will be giving out the stunning 2020 King Aire to someone who shares and comments below. Like our page for updates.”

Mike asked the VERIFY team to find out whether the contest is real.



Our source is the Better Business Bureau

And it says they’re seeing these types of scams where they’re putting out things like RVs—these really big prizes for so-called contests on social media.

The BBB recently issued a warning about “like-farming,” posts designed to grab your attention while you are scrolling.

As more and more people like the post, the original content is replaced. The more people share it, the more personal information they get.

The BBB says if it’s a legitimate contest then they’d probably still be promoting it and it would still be available.

So how can you spot these?

Here’s what the Verify Team noticed, there’s no confirmed page owner, no contact information or contest details. And the page was created a few weeks ago.

After the Verify Team sent a message to the page asking for more information, it disappeared.