VERIFY: No, this photo of a vandalized Lincoln Memorial is not real

This fake photo of damage to the Lincoln Memorial is spreading around on social media.

WASHINGTON — QUESTION: 

Is this photo of the Lincoln Memorial real?

ANSWER: 

No, this photo showing graffiti on the Lincoln Memorial is fake.

SOURCES

National Mall National Park Service

PROCESS:

The Verify team went straight to the National Mall National Park Service, as they are the caretakers of the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, and other National Mall sites. 

Right off the bat, NPS said this photo is a hoax.

NPS said someone did vandalize the Lincoln Memorial steps, far away from the statue, and they said that graffiti has been removed.

So we can verify this rumor was false, and the photo of the Lincoln Memorial vandalism is not real.

