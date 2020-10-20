VERIFY: No, President Obama did not claim an impeached president cannot appoint judges

A political satire website wrote the article in question, but some people took it seriously.

WASHINGTON — This week Senate Republicans will move forward with Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Senate Democrats continue to protest the nomination.

It has led to some misconceptions about the process itself. That is why the Verify team exists to get you the facts.

Here’s a tweet a viewer asked us to VERIFY:

“President Obama recently raised a constitutional constraint where an impeached president is no longer empowered to elect any judge. Not sure why this never got traction?”

Question:

Did former President Obama say that an impeached president cannot nominate judges?”

Answer:

No, former President Obama did not say this.

Our Sources:

The political satire website: Obamawatcher and University of Maryland Constitutional Law professor Dr. Mark Graber.

Process:

Our Verify research team looked into it. A few quick searches on the claim show it originated from this article on Obamawatcher.com.

If you go to the site, in the “About Us” section the creators write in part, “Obamawatcher is a subsidiary of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery...”

This article is, literally, a joke.

But just to be sure the premise is false, we took it to Constitutional Law professor Dr. Mark Graber.

“The President has every constitutional power until the moment of conviction, and then has none of them,” Dr. Graber said.

If you recall, President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives then acquitted of the accusations by the Senate.

“A President until convicted has the same legal powers as a president who's never been impeached and is under no suspicion of impeachment,” Dr. Graber explained.